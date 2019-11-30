Freddie Kitchens rules out a healthy Damarious Randall

Posted by Mike Florio on November 30, 2019, 2:37 PM EST
Ejected from round one of Browns-Steelers for an illegal hit that caused blood to run from a player’s ear, Cleveland defensive back Damarious Randall won’t be on the field for the rematch.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Randall has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh, due to a coach’s decision.

The move to keep Randall, who isn’t injured, off the field seems to reflect an effort to ensure that things stay under control. And it’s hard not to wonder whether that decision was made by someone higher on the Browns and/or NFL organizational chart than Freddie Kitchens.

The move will do little to reduce the venom of Browns fans, who believe that the Steelers started the fight that resulted in pandemonium, along with the rest-of-season suspension of defensive end Myles Garrett. But it could help reduce the temperature on the football field, where the last thing the league needs is another brawl.

  2. Freddie Kitchens seems like a nice man. But it looks to me as though he was never HC material, and the Browns have made yet another mistake. Two in fact – Listening to a rookie QB, and then acting on his input.

  4. I dont see how anyone outside of Cleveland can believe Pittsburgh started it and this is coming from a Ravens fan who despises the entire Steeler organization for everything they stand for.

  5. The move will do little to reduce the venom of Browns fans, who believe that the Steelers started the fight that resulted in pandemonium
    ——————————————————
    Ok, all Browns fans don’t believe that the Steelers started it. Anyone that was watching the game saw that Myles threw Mason to the ground way after he had thrown the ball. Anyone that denies that is irrational.

  6. I highly doubt that this has anything to do with “keeping the game under control”. Inside the building, the Browns are trying to win the game. This strikes me more as a Bellichick-type of discipline / no man is above the team type of move.

    Only the media thinks that football decisions are based on their opinions as to who did or did not break a Big Moral Rule.

