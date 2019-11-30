Lions QB Jeff Driskel out for season

Getty Images

The Lions appear more likely to play the rest of the season with their third-string quarterback.

Jeff Driskel, Detroit’s second-string quarterback, was placed on injured reserve today. His season is over. Although starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is still on the active roster, it seems unlikely that they’ll ask him to return from his back injury now that they’re mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

That leaves David Blough, the undrafted rookie who played surprisingly well as the Lions’ starter on Thanksgiving, as the most likely starter going forward.

To back Blough up, the Lions have signed Kyle Sloter to the active roster from the Cardinals’ practice squad. The Lions also signed quarterback Joe Callahan to the practice squad.