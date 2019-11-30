Sunday’s win over Panthers results in two fines for Cam Jordan

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan registered four sacks on Thursday night. He also has absorbed two fines from the prior Sunday.

Per a league source, the NFL fined Jordan $10,527 and $28,075 for two separate incidents of unnecessary roughness.

Jordan was flagged for applying a late forearm uppercut to Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen. Officials did not penalize Jordan for any other incidents during the game.

After the 34-31 win over the Panthers, Jordan told PFT that he didn’t hear the whistle on the play that resulted in the illegal hit to Allen, and that Jordan was trying to dislodge the ball.