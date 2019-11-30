Terrelle Pryor charged with assault, woman charged with attempted homicide

Getty Images

The woman who stabbed Terrelle Pryor overnight has been charged with attempting to kill him, while Pryor has been charged with assaulting her.

According to WPXI, police arrested 24-year-old Shalaya Briston with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor is facing charges of simple assault.

The 30-year-old Pryor was initially listed in critical condition after he was stabbed but has since been upgraded to stable condition. He is expected to survive.

There is no information about what started the altercation between Pryor and Briston, or what relationship they may have.