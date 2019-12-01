49ers not expected to have Matt Breida Sunday

Getty Images

The 49ers are in Baltimore for one of Week 13’s biggest games and they’ll have to try to win it without running back Matt Breida.

Breida has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and there was some hope that he’d return this week after drawing a questionable listing on Friday. It appears it is going to be at least another week, however.

According to multiple reports, Breida is not expected to play on what’s set to be a rainy day in Baltimore. Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson are the other 49ers backs.

Left tackle Joe Staley was also listed as questionable on Friday. He’s missed the last two games with a finger injury. Defensive end Dee Ford and wide receiver Dante Pettis were ruled out.