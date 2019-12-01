49ers score opening-drive touchdown on fourth down

Getty Images

The 49ers went for it on fourth-and-two from Baltimore 33. They didn’t go just for the first down. They went for the touchdown.

And they got it.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pass in between Brandon Carr and Marcus Peters, who appeared to lose track of the ball, and receiver Deebo Samuel hauled it in for a 33-yard touchdown.

The 49ers’ opening touchdown came 3:07 into the game, putting them up 7-0.

Garoppolo went 2-for-3 for 63 yards and the score on the opening drive.

They used seven plays to go 74 yards.