A.J. Green unsure if/when he will return, though ankle injury is improving

Getty Images

Bengals receiver A.J. Green doesn’t know if he will play this season.

Green has remained on the team’s 53-player roster despite not suiting up for a game this season. He sounded optimistic about his ankle but unsure about his status for the final four games.

“Everything’s trending up,” Green said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “When my ankle feels good enough to play, then I’ll play.”

Green injured his ankle on the first day of training camp.

Green has practiced only a handful of times this season, with his last participation in team drills coming on Nov. 4.

He has not played since a Dec. 28, 2018, loss to the Broncos, seeing action in only nine games last season.