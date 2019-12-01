Adam Thielen ruled out for Monday night

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen won’t be back in the lineup for Monday night’s game in Seattle.

The Vikings listed Thielen as questionable on Saturday, but announced on Sunday that he will not play against the Seahawks. Thielen has missed the last two games and three of the last four with a hamstring injury. He quickly exited the one game he did play over that span.

With Thielen out, the Vikings will have Stefon Diggs, Olabisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell at wide receiver.

The Vikings also announced that defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes will miss the game. He is out for non-injury reasons.

Linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion) is also out. Safety Harrison Smith (hamstring), safety Anthony Harris (groin), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee) and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee) were listed as questionable on Saturday.