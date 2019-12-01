Adam Vinatieri with two misses already today

Getty Images

If there’s anything the Colts have been able to count on as much as beating the Titans, it’s Adam Vinatieri.

At least one of those is in jeopardy again today.

The Titans just blocked a 55-yard field goal attempt by the veteran kicker, after he missed a 53-yard attempt earlier in the game.

It continues a season of struggles for the 46-year-old.

He’s now 16-of-23 on field goals this year, and just 21-of-27 on extra points (he hit one of those today). The Colts have stuck by him, but with each passing week, it gets harder and harder to justify.