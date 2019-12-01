Al Riveron decided not to review Hail Mary at end of Eagles-Dolphins

Getty Images

The Eagles had one last chance at stealing a win in Miami, after squandering a 10-0 lead. And the Hail Mary throw to the end zone had a chance to be caught, before it was intercepted.

Making it harder for the Eagles to catch the ball was visual evidence showing Dolphins safety Montre Hartage digging his forearm and elbow into the side of Philly receiver Nelson Agholor, keeping Agholor from a chance at getting to the ball.

NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron looked at the play, but he decided not to conduct a full-blown replay review. Per the league, Riveron concluded that a formal replay review would not have resulting in a ruling of pass interference.

The complication in Hail Mary situations is that the league applies a higher bar for spotting pass interference, under a rule that appears nowhere in the rulebook. Instead, it’s a know-it-when-you-see-it proposition, and what Riveron saw wasn’t enough to get him to engage the replay function.

Regardless of the specific rules that apply in a Hail Mary setting, it would be useful to find a way to codify them, in order to eliminate any and all confusion or potential for inconsistency.