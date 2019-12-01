Baker Mayfield doesn’t expect hand injury will keep him out

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took the podium for his postgame press conference with his right hand wrapped after he hurt it during the 20-13 loss to the Steelers.

Mayfield left the game briefly at the end of the first half to have his hand checked out, but he returned for the third quarter and played the rest of the way. He told reporters that he fully expects to be able to play against the Bengals next weekend.

“Hit the face mask obviously with a little bit of speed and force on that, trying to throw a long ball,” Mayfield said at his postgame press conference. “The X-rays were negative, so that’s good news. Just got a little numb, took some medicine and went back out there. So we’ll see.”

Mayfield said the hand didn’t affect his play at all after he picked up the injury. He was 18-of-32 for 196 yards, a touchdown and an interception while being sacked five times as the Browns fell to 5-7 on the season.