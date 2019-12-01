Baker Mayfield injures hand near end of first half

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield was injured with seven seconds remaining in the first half, hitting his right hand on the helmet of Bud Dupree on his follow-through.

Garrett Gilbert replaced Mayfield for the final two plays of the half as Mayfield left for the locker room holding his hand.

Mayfield went 10-of-17 for 98 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

If he can’t return in the second half, it will be Gilbert against Devlin Hodges.

Tempers have remained under control with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey suspended, and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph benched.

Before the game, Cam Heyward and some other Steelers players showed up wearing “Free Pouncey” sweatshirts, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

The game was something of an afterthought after what happened two weeks ago, but the Steelers scored a tying touchdown with a minute left in the first half on a 30-yard pass from Devlin Hodges to James Washington. Washington made a spectacular catch while being interfered with by T.J. Carrie.

The Steelers had only 9 yards on their first two possessions and trailed 10-0, but they scored on their final two possessions of the first half.

The Browns’ touchdown came on a 15-yard pass from Mayfield to Kareem Hunt.