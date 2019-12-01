Baker Mayfield returns for second half after injuring hand

AP

The last time the Steelers and Browns played, Myles Garrett swung Mason Rudolph‘s helmet at the Pittsburgh quarterback. This time, Baker Mayfield injured his hand on the helmet of a Steeler.

The Browns quarterback hit his hand on the front of Bud Dupree‘s helmet on his follow-through with seven seconds left in the first half. He left for the locker room, replaced by backup Garrett Gilbert for the final two plays of the half.

Mayfield returned for the second half wearing a glove on his right hand. CBS reported Mayfield has his right hand taped underneath the glove.

He took snaps on the sideline and practiced throws.

Mayfield is playing to start the third quarter.

Mayfield went 10-for-17 for 98 yards and a touchdown, a 15-yard throw to Kareem Hunt, in the first half.

The Steelers took their first lead on a 1-yard run by Benny Snell with 10:36 remaining in the third quarter, opening the second half with a seven-play, 69-yard drive.