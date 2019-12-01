Bengals extend lead to 22-6 after safety

Getty Images

The Jets offense struggled in the first half, but they were able to avoid giving the Bengals any points.

That stopped being the case in the third quarter. After a Kevin Huber punt pinned the Jets at their own 2-yard-line, left tackle Kelvin Beachum was flagged for holding in the end zone on a pass to Le'Veon Bell. Penalties in the end zone are safeties, so the Bengals got two points and a chance to add to their lead after a free kick.

They did exactly that. They weren’t able to get back into the end zone, but Randy Bullock hit his second field goal of the day to extend their lead to 22-6 with just over a minute to play in the third quarter.

Beachum’s penalty came after penalties wiped out big gains by Bell and Bilal Powell earlier in the game. It’s been that kind of day for the Jets and that may make it the first winning day of the year in Cincinnati.