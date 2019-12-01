Bengals leading 17-6 at halftime in Andy Dalton’s return to lineup

Getty Images

The Bengals said they went back to Andy Dalton at quarterback because he gives them the best chance to win and the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s game against the Jets has backed up that assertion.

Dalton is 14-of-20 for 155 yards and a touchdown and the Bengals lead 17-6 at halftime in Cincinnati. There’s a lot of football left to play, of course, but this is shaping up to be a good shot at getting their first victory of the 2019 season.

Dalton’s been going to Tyler Boyd frequently and they’ve hooked up four times for 50 yards, including a touchdown. A pass to Boyd also resulted in a 35-yard pass interference penalty that set up a Joe Mixon touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Jets started and ended the half with field goals, but the in between was a return to their pre-winning streak days offensively. They’ve allowed a couple of sacks and had a penalty wipe out a big gain by Bilal Powell in what’s been a frustrating outing for a unit that was looking much better over the last three weeks.