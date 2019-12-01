Bengals up 10-3 in bid for first win of year

Getty Images

Andy Dalton‘s return to the Bengals lineup has provided the team a spark in the first half of Sunday’s home game against the Jets.

Dalton is 11-of-15 for 108 yards and a touchdown with just over nine minutes to play in the second quarter and the Bengals have a 10-3 lead. Dalton should have had a second touchdown pass when he threw a perfect strike to tight end C.J. Uzomah on a third down from the Jets’ 6-yard-line, but Uzomah dropped the ball and the Bengals had to settle for a Randy Bullock field goal.

Dalton’s touchdown came on a throw to Tyler Boyd in the first quarter and it made him the franchise’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns. His future efforts may be aided by injuries to Jets cornerbacks Brian Poole and Arthur Maulet.

The Jets got on the board first with a Sam Ficken field goal, but they’ve gone three-and-out twice since then and both drives ended with sacks on third down.

UPDATE 2:04 p.m. ET: Poole and Maulet have returned to the game.