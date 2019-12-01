Broncos beat Chargers in Drew Lock’s debut

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 1, 2019, 7:28 PM EST
Getty Images

The Drew Lock era in Denver is off to a decent start.

Lock, the rookie quarterback selected by the Broncos in the second round of this year’s draft, got the first start of his career today and had an up-and-down game, throwing two early touchdown passes but then struggling much of the rest of the way. Fortunately for Denver, those two early touchdowns were a big boost, and a deep ball from Lock on the final offensive play drew a pass interference penalty that put Denver into field goal range. The field goal from Brandon McManus was good, and the Broncos won 23-20.

Lock did throw an ugly interception late in the game that helped the Chargers get back into it, so he certainly has plenty he can work on. But he generally did a good job reading the pass rush and getting rid of the ball quickly.

The Chargers were able to tie the game late. On fourth-and-11 with just over two minutes to play, Rivers hit Mike Williams deep downfield to put the Chargers into field goal range. After that the Chargers played for the tie, not the win, and they got a field goal of their own to tie it.

That, however, was not enough. The Broncos won to improve to 4-8 and the Chargers dropped to 4-8. Neither of these teams is going anywhere, other than to battle for last place in the AFC West, but they did put together an entertaining game.

23 responses to “Broncos beat Chargers in Drew Lock’s debut

  1. Once again Anthony Lynn gets out coached. The Chargers need to fire him as he is wasting Rivers final years.

  6. The nfl calls a phantom PI call on the chargers at the end to give the Broncos the win. That was pathetic, nfl

  9. Not a fan of either team. But how you can end a game with a 50 yd questionable PI call is beyond me. This is what is wrong with NFL. Gotta let them play in that instance

  11. Beaten by a rookie QB with your playoff lives on the line. Finished. Only 9 teams have realistic playoff possibilities in the AFC and among them, the Colts and Raiders are at best, longshots.

  12. I have no doubt Anthony Lynn is a great person, he is just not ready to be a head coach. If we had a quality coach we would have a much better record. It is just a fact. The Chargers are 4 and 8 win a positive points differential.

  13. I’m just curious how that was PI. Heyward had position, head turned back at the ball. At that point the receiver should be fighting to prevent an INT. Refs are weird.

  15. “Lock did throw an ugly interception late in the game that helped the Chargers get back into it…”

    Wrong. The interception series resulted in no points for the Chargers.

  17. I saw what I needed to see in the 1st quarter. Lock is the real deal. He needs a lot of work but if Fangio/Scangerello hadn’t quit on him after 2 scores I think it would’ve turned out better. But that’s what they’ve done all season the few times they’ve had a lead, so I should’ve expected it. It’s too bad they did that, Lock was in a groove and we had a lot of momentum. With better play calling I think Lock can be succcessful.

  18. Chargers try to compete without a real oc. They are 10 pts behind because of this every single game. They were not prepared for fourth and one, burned valuable time out, then two completely inexcusable illegal procedure penalties precipitated a miracle catch that put them in the game. But they played for the tie with plenty of time remaining, still managed to avoid ot with fixed game pi.

    Head coach is not good, but the coaching issues extend way behind the head coach. The oc especially is simply not legit.

  21. The NFL just suspended a practice squad caliber player on IR for not only the rest of this season, but the entire 2020 season. They did this to protect the “integrity” of the game. I find this beyond ironic given their officials have ZERO integrity.

  22. Why kneel when you can throw it up for grabs and have a 70% chance of getting a PI ..

  23. Ridiculous, Anthony Lynn. You had 2 timeouts and plenty of time after possibly the BEST CATCH of the year for a miracle first dow, and you played for a TIE. This is the NFL. Didn’t you hear Herm a LONG time ago? We play to WIN the game…not tie. You got what you deserved, and I’d be shocked if you didn’t get fired at the end of the year if not sooner.

