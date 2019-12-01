Bucs blow out Jags as Nick Foles is benched for Gardner Minshew

Getty Images

The Buccaneers turned in a strong performance today in Jacksonville, and the Jaguars now have a decision to make about their starting quarterback.

In a game between two teams that are likely out of playoff contention, the most interesting question going forward will be whether Nick Foles or Gardner Minshew is the Jaguars’ starting quarterback.

Foles started today but was miserable as the Buccaneers jumped out to a 25-0 halftime lead. Minshew took Foles’ place in the second half and played better, and the Jaguars looked like they might make a game of it. But the lead proved to be insurmountable, and the Buccaneers won 28-11.

Foles was miserable, completing 7-of-14 passes for 93 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception, and taking three sacks while losing two fumbles. Minshew wasn’t great, but he had better numbers, completing 15 of 26 passes for 141 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

Jameis Winston had a solid game for the Buccaneers, completing 21 of 33 passes for 268 yards, and most importantly not throwing an interception (Winston did lose a fumble). The Bucs are 5-7 and highly unlikely to make the playoffs, but if Winston can play well over the final four weeks of the season, he may prove himself worthy of being the Bucs’ starting quarterback going forward.

For the Jaguars, who at 4-8 are going nowhere, there’s a big question going forward at the quarterback position as well. Signing Foles looks like a big mistake, but drafting Minshew looks like a canny move. We’ll see what happens in Jacksonville over the season’s final four weeks.