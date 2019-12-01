Chiefs pick off Derek Carr, take 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hasn’t played well in cold weather in the past and Sunday’s game isn’t off to a good start.

Carr’s second pass of the game was intercepted by Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and Mathieu returned the ball into Raiders territory to set up his offense with prime field position. Patrick Mahomes made it pay off with a three-yard touchdown pass to running back Darrel Williams.

The touchdown was the 70th of Mahomes’s career and he reached that mark in fewer games than any other player in history.

There were some twists and turns on the way to the end zone. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid threw a challenge flag hoping for a defensive pass interference call on safety Lamarcus Joyner on a pass to Sammy Watkins in the end zone. There was contact, but the call was upheld and the Chiefs got a first down on a pass to Tyreek Hill on the next play.

Williams’s score was accompanied by a penalty flag, but the officials conferred and ruled that tight end Travis Kelce had set a legal block. Replays backed up that view and the Chiefs are up 7-0 with just over seven minutes left in the first quarter.