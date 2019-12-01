Chiefs rolling past Raiders, up 21-0 at halftime

Getty Images

The Chiefs are a tough team to beat under the best of circumstances and the Raiders have not created those circumstances through the first 30 minutes of action in Kansas City.

Derek Carr threw two interceptions, Trevor Davis fumbled on a kickoff return, Daniel Carlson missed a field goal and the Raiders committed seven penalties for 49 yards during a miserable half of football for the road team. Rookie safety Juan Thornhill returned the last of those interceptions 46 yards for a score with just over three minutes to play in the half and the Chiefs are up 21-0 at the break.

One thing that has gone right for the Raiders is rookie Josh Jacobs‘s work on the ground. He’s put up 95 yards on 14 carries, but Oakland curiously chose to use Davis on a fourth-and-one from the Chiefs’ 40-yard-line. Davis failed to convert and Patrick Mahomes would run for a 13-yard touchdown eight plays later.

Mahomes threw a touchdown on the first Chiefs possession of the game. That was set up by a Tyrann Mathieu interception and it feels like there could be more to come now that the Raiders are a bit too far behind to really stick with Jacobs running the ball as their primary offensive move.