Colts have five sacks at halftime, lead Titans 10-7

With all their offensive firepower missing, the Colts know they’re going to have to rely on their defense.

So far, it’s working.

The Colts lead the Titans 10-7 at the half, and they’re hassling Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The Colts have five sacks in the first half, as they’ve kept the Titans under pressure throughout.

That’s enough to overcome a rough half by kicker Adam Vinatieri, who has a pair of missed field goals (one blocked). They could use those six points, which could be criticial later.

The Titans are playing reasonably well otherwise, with Tannehill 11-of-13 for 97 yards and a touchdown. Derrick Henry has 11 carries for 63 yards already, as the Vinatieri misses are letting them hang around.