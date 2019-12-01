Colts take advantage of early Titans turnover

Getty Images

The Colts are a bit of a battered mess.

But they’re playing the Titans, which always seems to make everything better.

It was a perfect start for Indianapolis, as Titans running back Derrick Henry fumbled on his first carry of the game, and they responded for an immediate touchdown.

Jacoby Brissett hit Jack Doyle for the touchdown, and he’s nearly the last option the Colts have left. They put Eric Ebron on IR last week, and are playing without T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell, and Marlon Mack today.

Of course, they’ve won 11 straight against the Titans, so the personnel has never seemed to matter.