Could Philip Rivers be headed to the bench?

December 1, 2019
It’s become a foregone conclusion that Philip Rivers won’t be the Chargers starting quarterback when they co-christen their new stadium. The next question is whether he’ll still be the team’s starting quarterback when they leave their current stadium.

With seven interceptions in his last two games, a continuation of Rivers’ currently poor play “could” result in a benching, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL. That’s a fairly obvious conclusion. No quarterback who is coughing up picks at an average rate of 3.5 per game will keep his job indefinitely, no matter who he is. But what would the trigger be to get the Chargers to pull Rivers?

“I don’t plan on having to make that decision,” coach Anthony Lynn said this week, via Rapoport. “I plan on us going and playing our tails off this weekend and getting back in that win column. . . . Most great athletes, they respond well. I believe Philip is going to respond well.”

If he doesn’t, it could be time for Tyrod Taylor to make his case for being an option at quarterback in 2020, for the Chargers or someone else. Really, once the decision is made that Rivers won’t be back, why not see what Taylor can do?

What Rivers can’t do has become painfully obvious through a pair of prime-time games that have showcased the limitations of an L.A. team that can’t sell nearly enough tickets for its new stadium. And while it’s never easy to cut the cord on a long-term franchise quarterback, the clock is ticking loudly; the only question left is when the alarm will blare.

  1. Some NFL QB’s just play forever. When they’re done they’re done. Just draft another QB and move forward. This is what you pay your scouts and GM for. Go out and find a QB. We’re seeing a lot of great young QB’s coming into the league right now. They’re out there. A lot of the best QB’s playing today weren’t even top ten picks. Some of the best weren’t even first rounders. Should be exciting. Just turn the darn page. You’re going to have to compete with Patrick Mahomes the next ten years or so, and I doubt Gruden is going to stay with Derek Carr when they get to Las Vegas. Denver is spinning their wheels. They won’t compete. Go get a QB, and don’t settle for 2nd or 3rd place.

  2. I will miss watching him blow leads against the chiefs and then yell at his team mates. It’s time Mr. Rivers. you had a good career. and are on the short list of greatest qbs to not win a S.B. but it’s probably time.

  3. I daresay Tyrod Taylor is not the answer either, so instead of mirroring the Giants debacle with Eli Manning, let Rivers finish out the season as the starter and part ways amicably. If he continues to be bad, take the better draft pick as a result and start over at the position.

