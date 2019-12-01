Cowboys working out kickers on Sunday

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Friday that the team has confidence in kicker Brett Maher and that they’ll be sticking with him, but Sunday brings word that they’re going to be checking out their options at the very least.

The Cowboys played on Thanksgiving and play again next Thursday, so they’re at the facility working on Sunday and head coach Jason Garrett said at a press conference that one of the items on the agenda is a workout for three kickers.

Garrett identified the kickers by last names and it appears Austin MacGinnis, Nick Rose and Tristan Vizcaino are the trio. MacGinnis was drafted by the XFL’s Dallas Renegades, Rose last kicked in the NFL for the Chargers during the 2018 season and Vizcaino was waived by the Bengals in August.

Maher missed two field goals in the Thanksgiving loss to the Bills and is 19-of-28 on field goals this season. He was 29-of-39 last year in his first season with the Cowboys.