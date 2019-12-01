Dolphins take lead but lose Kalen Ballage to injury

Getty Images

Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage left today’s game on a cart after suffering a leg injury.

Ballage appeared to be in a lot of pain as the Dolphin’s medical staff examined his leg, and he was carted to the locker room.

The good news for the Dolphins is they took a lead late in the second quarter on a fake field goal touchdown pass. The formation left the long snapper all by his lonesome, aligned not unlike the infamous botched fake punt the Colts ran against the Patriots in 2015. Except this one worked, for a touchdown.

Prior to that touchdown, the Dolphins were aided by a successful pass interference challenge, something we haven’t seen much of in the NFL this year.

The Dolphins currently lead the Eagles 14-13.