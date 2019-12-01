Doug Pederson: We self-destructed against Dolphins

Getty Images

The Eagles became the third team to lose to the Dolphins this season as they saw a 28-14 lead in the third quarter evaporate en route to a 37-31 home win for Miami.

They missed a field goal, committed 10 penalties and failed to convert key third downs on three straight drives while the Dolphins were mounting their comeback. They also gave up more than 400 yards and head coach Doug Pederson called it a self-destructive performance during his postgame press conference.

“We self-destructed in a couple areas today, and it just hurt us,” Pederson said. “And we didn’t make enough plays; they made ’em, we didn’t. So those are the things that I talk about when I talk about being a disciplined team.”

The loss leaves the Eagles at 5-7, but their playoff hopes aren’t extinguished by any means. The Cowboys’ loss on Thanksgiving means that they remain one game back with a home game against Dallas on the docket for Week 16. They’ll have to beat the Giants and Washington to ensure that game matters and that seemed like a safer bet before this Sunday’s game than it does now.