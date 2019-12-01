Eagles gave Dolphins “exactly what we planned for” on fake FG

Getty Images

The Dolphins pulled off one of Sunday’s top plays when they opted to try for a touchdown with their field goal unit in the second quarter of the game.

Miami lined up with center Daniel Kilgore and punter/holder Matt Haack in the middle of the field with the other nine players split out wide to either side. Haack took the snap, pump faked and then hit kicker Jason Sanders for a touchdown catch.

Haack said after the game that it was awesome to get a chance to run the play and that the Eagles “gave us exactly what we planned for” in terms of a defensive look.

“It was all based on what they were going to do,” Sanders said, via the Palm Beach Post. “We are just banking on them doing this, so we can do that. Matt did a good job, he held on to the ball for as long as he could, and once I got off, he dumped it off and I let it come in.”

Sanders is the first player who primarily kicks to catch a touchdown pass since Jim Turner did it in 1977.