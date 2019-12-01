Freddie Kitchens: “Pittsburgh started it” t-shirt didn’t lead to loss

Getty Images

When the Browns released a statement regarding head coach Freddie Kitchens’s decision to wear a t-shirt reading “Pittsburgh started it” this week, they said that the coach “understands it’s not a good look” despite getting the shirt as a joke from his daughter.

The reference to the fight that saw Myles Garrett hit Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet was a topic of conversation after Sunday’s 20-13 loss to the Steelers as well. Kitchens was asked about the shirt and said it didn’t cause the team to lose the game or affect their preparation to play. He also didn’t seem to share the statement’s view that it wasn’t the best fashion choice.

“I’d wear it again,” Kitchens said at his postgame press conference.

Some in Pittsburgh might decided to send an alternate shirt to Kitchens. It could read “Pittsburgh ended it” in a nod to what Sunday’s loss means to the Browns’ playoff hopes.