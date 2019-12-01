Giants place Zak DeOssie on IR, promote Colin Holba

Getty Images

The Giants finally placed long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve. They replaced him with Colin Holba, promoting him off their practice squad.

DeOssie is the team’s second-longest tenured player behind Eli Manning.

DeOssie has played in 199 regular-season games since joining the Giants as a fourth-round draft choice in 2007. Only four players ever have played more games in a Giants’ uniform.

“I think in the Jets game [on Nov. 10] he got banged up a little bit,” coach Pat Shurmur said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “He was just fighting through it being a tough guy. He was just unable to go Thursday and Friday.

“Zak’s been a guy around here who has played at a high level. He’s a big-time Giant, and I’m sure he’s played through soreness in his career. This is just something that’s kind of revealed itself.”

DeOssie missed practice with knee and wrist injuries, and the Giants already had declared him out for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Holba signed with the Giants’ practice squad on Nov. 12. He has played in 13 regular-season games, including the first two this season with the 49ers.

Holba also played seven regular-season and three postseason games with Jacksonville in 2017 and four games with the 49ers last year.