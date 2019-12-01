Jaguars activate Jake Ryan from non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Jaguars activated veteran linebacker Jake Ryan from the non-football injury list Saturday.

The team waived running back Tyler Ervin in a corresponding move.

Jacksonville needs Ryan with backup linebacker Najee Goode on injured reserve with a knee injury and starter Myles Jack questionable with a knee injury.

Ryan has not played since 2017, tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training camp with the Packers in 2018.

The Jaguars signed Ryan to a two-year, $7.5 million deal in March.

He missed the first 11 games on the non-football injury list.

The Packers drafted Ryan in the fourth round in 2015. He made 206 tackles, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in his career with Green Bay.