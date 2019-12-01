Jaguars bench Nick Foles for Gardner Minshew

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles had an ugly first half today against the Buccaneers, and he won’t get a chance to redeem himself in the second half.

The Jaguars have benched Foles aren are putting Gardner Minshew in for the second half.

Minshew, a rookie who wasn’t expected to play at all this season, came in for an injured Foles in Week One and played fairly well, so it’s not a surprise that the Jaguars have decided to give Minshew another shot.

Foles was a disaster early today, with an interception and two lost fumbles as the Jaguars fell behind 25-0.