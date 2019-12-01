Jamal Adams in walking boot after Sunday’s loss

Getty Images

Sunday’s loss to the Bengals was painful for the Jets on many fronts, including an injury suffered by safety Jamal Adams.

Adams played the entire game, but, per multiple reports from the team’s locker room, had a walking boot on his left foot after the 22-6 loss. Adams told reporters that he suffered the injury in the first quarter and tried to fight through it over the rest of the afternoon.

Adams didn’t make any of the big plays that have become his hallmark since entering the NFL and he admitted after the game that he felt like he couldn’t perform because of the injury. It’s unclear at this point if he will miss time in the future because of the injury.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was also walking gingerly near the end of the game, but said at his postgame press conference that he’s not concerned about any issue moving forward.