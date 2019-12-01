Jared Goff passes for 424 yards as Rams school Cardinals 34-7

Getty Images

The Rams had a field day against the Cardinals.

They gained 558 yards. They held Arizona to 197 yards.

They won 34-7.

It was much needed for the Rams, who had lost five of their last eight. At 7-5, they remain in the NFC wild-card hunt.

Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals, who fell to 3-8-1, have seen better days and will see better days. They were dominated Sunday.

Jared Goff completed 32 of 43 passes for 424 yards and two touchdowns before giving way to Blake Bortles. Robert Woods caught 13 passes for 172 yards; Tyler Higbee caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown; Cooper Kupp caught six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown; and Todd Gurley rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and caught a pass for 20 yards.

Murray went only 19-of-34 for 163 yards and threw a pick-six to Taylor Rapp. He had two other interceptions negated by penalties.

He ran for 28 yards on four carries.

The Rams had six sacks of Murray, including 1.5 by Aaron Donald.