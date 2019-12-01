Jets streak of opening games with touchdowns ends at five

Getty Images

The Jets are up over the Bengals after their first offensive possession, but they aren’t up by as much as they’d like or as much as they’ve grown accustomed to going up to start games.

The Jets scored touchdowns on their opening drives in five straight games heading into Sunday’s game in Cincinnati. That streak ended when they had to settle for a Sam Ficken field goal after a drive of nearly six minutes.

Sam Darnold was 4-of-7 for 34 yards on the drive and two of the incompletions loomed large in the failure to get into the end zone. A deep shot to Robby Anderson in the end zone was catchable, but the wideout couldn’t reel the ball in. Braxton Berrios also dropped a pass that would have given them a first down a couple of plays before Ficken’s kick.

Andy Dalton will try to get the Bengals on the board on their first drive of this game and his first drive since being benched for rookie Ryan Finley after Week Eight.