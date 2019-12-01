Kyle Shanahan hopes to see Ravens again

Getty Images

There was talk about Sunday’s game between the Ravens and 49ers being a potential Super Bowl preview in the last few days and there wasn’t much about the matchup to dissuade people from thinking that would be a pretty good way to end the season.

The teams were tied at three different points throughout the game and the 49ers defense did more to slow down the Ravens offense than any other opponent this season. That wasn’t enough to get them a win as Justin Tucker‘s field goal at the buzzer gave the Ravens a 20-17 win, but that result didn’t dampen head coach Kyle Shanahan’s enthusiasm for his team or the prospect of facing Baltimore again.

“I was really proud of the team,” Shanahan said, via ESPN.com. “I thought they played extremely hard, all three phases. (We) definitely played against a real good team, but I was really happy with our guys and how they played. We had every chance to win that game. We came up a little bit short there at the end. Give credit to them. Hopefully, we can earn an opportunity to maybe get a chance to play them some other time again.”

Before the Niners can think about facing the Ravens again, they will need to navigate the rest of their schedule. Sunday’s loss means the Seahawks can take over first place in the NFC West with a win over the Vikings on Monday night and the Niners have to turn around for a trip to New Orleans next weekend.