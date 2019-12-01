Kyler Murray is active, will start for Cardinals

Getty Images

As expected, Kyler Murray is active and will start for the Cardinals against the Rams this afternoon.

The Cardinals added the quarterback to their practice report Friday, listing him as questionable with a hamstring injury. Since he was a full participant in the practice, it seemed likely Murray would play.

The Cardinals’ inactives are receiver KeeSean Johnson, running back Zach Zenner, cornerback Chris Jones, linebacker Pete Robertson, offensive lineman Lamont Gaillard, offensive lineman Josh Miles and defensive lineman Michael Dogbe.

The Cardinals will have their top three running backs — David Johnson, Chase Edmonds and Kenyan Drake — active for the same game for the first time.

The Rams’ inactives are receiver Nsimba Webster, defensive back Darious Williams, linebacker Natrez Patrick, offensive lineman Jamil Demby, right tackle Rob Havenstein (knee), tight end Gerald Everett (knee) and defensive tackle Tanzel Smart.