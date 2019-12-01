Lamar Jackson notches record fourth double-triple of season

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 1, 2019, 4:50 PM EST
Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 105 yards and ran for 101 yards in today’s win over the 49ers, putting him in a unique place in NFL history.

It was the fourth time this season that Jackson notched a double-triple — and the first time ever that a player had four double-triples in one season. Jackson previously topped 100 yards both rushing and passing in Week Two against the Cardinals, Week Six against the Bengals and Week Seven against the Seahawks.

A double-triple, as you’ve previously read at PFT, comes when a player has triple-digit yards in two different statistical categories. A player can record a double-triple by having 100 or more yards both passing and rushing, or rushing and receiving, or returning both punts and kickoffs, or any other way that yardage is counted.

The double-triple is surprisingly rare, and Jackson (who did it once as a rookie last season) already has five of them in his career. That’s the second-most in NFL history, behind only Michael Vick, who holds the record with eight. Four other players have four career double-triples: Russell Wilson, Walter Payton, Dante Hall and Gary Ballman.

Jackson seems like a sure bet to break Vick’s all-time record. There’s never been a combined rushing-passing threat like Jackson in NFL history.

14 responses to “Lamar Jackson notches record fourth double-triple of season

  3. There is no doubt after this game – Lame is a running back who interrupts his runs to throws. End the Lame Loophole – establish a six run max for a person designated as a QB – after that the team will have to choose to accept his disqualification or he no longer receives ANY protection afforded a QB when passing. This fraud and cheating needs to end. The defense is already at a significant disadvantage with the rules protecting QB’s and defenseless receivers. It is time to punish teams who decide to start a running back as their QB and then to interraupt his carrying the ball with a pass every now and then!

  7. Lame on his career averages 10 rushes per game coming into this one; he ran 16 times today and only completed 14 passes! Absolutely no question that Lame is a running back and now should be stripped of any passing protections afforded a QB – level the playing field for defenses. Close the Lame Loophole.

  8. Can for once we stop with the blabbering about Lamar as a QB? He’s a running back. and an outstanding one at that. He cant make throws more than 7 yards downfield unless his receivers are wide open. He threw for 100 yards today as a “quarterback.”
    The Ravens had 1 TD scoring drive today. One. Jimmy G gifted the other TD with his fumble.
    These are facts. Lamar played poorly as a QB today. He played great as a running back. Why can’t we acknowledge this? This was nothing close to a dominant, MVP performance.

  9. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:55 pm
    ______________________

    You need to seek help. No matter how many times you say it, he’s still a QB and coming in to this week was tied for the number of PASSING TDs

  10. Lamar is awesome within this ball control smashmouth style. If he had to actually play QB the majority of the time…..he would be Mitchell Tribiscuit. The refs are treating him like Tom Brady in that, he can’t be hit……yet he is a wildcat style QB:? Does this not scream a one year push to promote him as the MVP?

  11. A game in the driving rain are one commenter goes out of their way to fill PFT with hate toward toward Jackson for not attempting 40 passes!
    It’s about the wins, style points are good if you lose!

  13. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:54 pm
    ______________

    would you like cheese with your wine?

