Lamar Jackson notches record fourth double-triple of season

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 105 yards and ran for 101 yards in today’s win over the 49ers, putting him in a unique place in NFL history.

It was the fourth time this season that Jackson notched a double-triple — and the first time ever that a player had four double-triples in one season. Jackson previously topped 100 yards both rushing and passing in Week Two against the Cardinals, Week Six against the Bengals and Week Seven against the Seahawks.

A double-triple, as you’ve previously read at PFT, comes when a player has triple-digit yards in two different statistical categories. A player can record a double-triple by having 100 or more yards both passing and rushing, or rushing and receiving, or returning both punts and kickoffs, or any other way that yardage is counted.

The double-triple is surprisingly rare, and Jackson (who did it once as a rookie last season) already has five of them in his career. That’s the second-most in NFL history, behind only Michael Vick, who holds the record with eight. Four other players have four career double-triples: Russell Wilson, Walter Payton, Dante Hall and Gary Ballman.

Jackson seems like a sure bet to break Vick’s all-time record. There’s never been a combined rushing-passing threat like Jackson in NFL history.