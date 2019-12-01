Mark Andrews plants flag in celebration after game-tying touchdown

AP

Well, this is getting fun.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who went to Oklahoma, planted a flag in celebration of his game-tying touchdown. It came in response to Nick Bosa‘s flag-planting celebration against Baker Mayfield and the Browns earlier this season.

Bosa went to Ohio State, which lost to Mayfield’s Sooners two years ago and watched the quarterback plant an OU flag in the middle of the field afterward.

The Ravens had to go only 23 yards to tie the game after Jimmy Garoppolo fumbled on a strip-sack by Chuck Clark and Brandon Williams recovered.

Two plays later, on second-and-7 from the San Francisco 20, Lamar Jackson threw his 25th touchdown of the season.

He found Andrews for the score with 5:41 remaining in the first quarter to forge a 7-7 tie.