Packers, Giants trade touchdowns in first quarter

The Packers and Giants have swapped touchdowns during a snowy first quarter at MetLife Stadium.

Daniel Jones floated an 18-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard with just over three minutes to play in the first quarter. The touchdown, which is Shepard’s second in as many weeks, tied the score 7-7.

Jones helped set up the touchdown with a fourth down strike to Darius Slayton that showed the kind of aggressiveness that the Giants think they’ll need to snap a seven-game losing streak on Sunday.

Those chances would be helped by a defense that’s able to slow down the Packers offense, but that didn’t happen to open the game. Aaron Rodgers was 5-of-5 for 61 yards, including a 43-yard play to Allen Lazard and a 10-yard touchdown throw to Davante Adams that opened the scoring.

Running back Aaron Jones went into the medical tent after the scoring drive, but returned to the game on the Packers’ second possession.