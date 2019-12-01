Packers overwhelm Giants, move to 9-3 with 31-13 win

AP

The Packers flopped in their last two road games, but they found the Giants to be far more hospitable hosts than the Chargers or 49ers.

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and Daniel Jones threw three interceptions in a 31-13 Packers win. That moves them to 9-3 with a visit from Washington on tap in Week 14.

It was snowy for much of the first half of Sunday’s game, but the Packers are familiar with such conditions and they scored the first three times they had the ball to build a 17-10 halftime lead. The Giants were able to slice that lead to four points in the third quarter, but the game got away from them in the final 15 minutes.

Green Bay followed Aldrick Rosas‘s field goal with a 14-play touchdown drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock and then scored another touchdown after Darnell Savage‘s interception set them up with a short field. Tramon Williams would get Jones’s third interception a few plays after Marcedes Lewis caught Rodgers’s fourth touchdown and the game was firmly in Green Bay’s pocket at that point.

Rodgers was 21-of-33 for 243 yards on an efficient afternoon of work against a Giants defense that looks befuddled far too frequently. Rodgers’s third touchdown took advantage of that befuddlement as the Giants got caught with 12 men on the field and Davante Adams, who caught two touchdowns on the day, ran free in the end zone.

Jones is now up to 21 turnovers on the season, so it’s clear that the rookie has to work on not giving the ball away if the Giants are going to go from behind the scenes improvement to on-field improvement come 2020. They’ll head to Philadelphia next Monday night in the meantime and try to figure out a way to avoid a ninth straight loss.