Packers overwhelm Giants, move to 9-3 with 31-13 win

Posted by Josh Alper on December 1, 2019, 4:01 PM EST
AP

The Packers flopped in their last two road games, but they found the Giants to be far more hospitable hosts than the Chargers or 49ers.

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and Daniel Jones threw three interceptions in a 31-13 Packers win. That moves them to 9-3 with a visit from Washington on tap in Week 14.

It was snowy for much of the first half of Sunday’s game, but the Packers are familiar with such conditions and they scored the first three times they had the ball to build a 17-10 halftime lead. The Giants were able to slice that lead to four points in the third quarter, but the game got away from them in the final 15 minutes.

Green Bay followed Aldrick Rosas‘s field goal with a 14-play touchdown drive that took more than seven minutes off the clock and then scored another touchdown after Darnell Savage‘s interception set them up with a short field. Tramon Williams would get Jones’s third interception a few plays after Marcedes Lewis caught Rodgers’s fourth touchdown and the game was firmly in Green Bay’s pocket at that point.

Rodgers was 21-of-33 for 243 yards on an efficient afternoon of work against a Giants defense that looks befuddled far too frequently. Rodgers’s third touchdown took advantage of that befuddlement as the Giants got caught with 12 men on the field and Davante Adams, who caught two touchdowns on the day, ran free in the end zone.

Jones is now up to 21 turnovers on the season, so it’s clear that the rookie has to work on not giving the ball away if the Giants are going to go from behind the scenes improvement to on-field improvement come 2020. They’ll head to Philadelphia next Monday night in the meantime and try to figure out a way to avoid a ninth straight loss.

28 responses to “Packers overwhelm Giants, move to 9-3 with 31-13 win

  6. Nice of announcer to say that pack have more PI calls in their favor than any other team, wasn’t that a surprise ??

  9. cheeseisfattening says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    doncry4meargentina says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:01 pm
    It is over Vike fans. Pack owns the North and the Refs
    ?__&&
    Yup it’s over. The Packers hold every week 13 tie breaker.

    ————————————–
    Well don’t thank me. Send your xmas cards to the refs. They make head coach Eric look much better than he really is. Even the announcers say as much.

  10. Congrats on your “slump buster” couldn’t get the prom queen so I guess this was the next best thing for a win. Congrats again on beating the Giants Cheezers.

  12. Dude, your sqaud beat a 2-9 team R E L A X. You just got waxed on national TV a week ago, your squad cant hang with an elite team.

  13. linemanguy74 says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:15 pm
    Nice of announcer to say that pack have more PI calls in their favor than any other team, wasn’t that a surprise ??
    ————
    And he said it twice !!
    He might get in trouble from the NFL for pointing out that truth.
    I mean, you are not supposed to say Aaron Rodgers and the packers get help on an NFL broadcast.

  15. For everyone complaining about the PI calls, did you even watch the game? Adams was CLEARLY held on what would’ve been two touchdown catches. Watch the games and you’ll see why the refs call PI. Receivers blow by cornerbacks and the only thing they can do to stop them is grab.

  16. it was cute watching Rodgers jumping around celebrating in the endzone like beating the Giants actually means something.

  21. h0metownzero says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:38 pm
    I guess it wasn’t that important of a game. It’s not like the winner was going the Rose Bowl.
    —–‐———–
    Um Rube, you know this is a pro football thread right?

  22. What are the Viking fans so wound up for? Packers beat the Giants, they were scheduled to play them today… and they beat them, they didnt get help from the refs… ALL the flags were earned. The defenders made good plays to pick off Danny Dimes

    It’s almost as if your trying to make this win seem like nothing cuz you’re nervous about tommorows game. Which I can understand why…

  23. cheeseisfattening says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:41 pm
    Rodgers sounded incoherent trying hard not to say something bad about the Packers defense in his post game interview
    //////////////

    St Aaron being passive aggressive again? You don’t say……lol.

  24. I see nothing but Vikings fans crying and whining here. That’s because they know their team and season goes down in flames tomorrow, just as their precious Goophers did yesterday. Back to irrelevancy for both.

  25. “it was cute watching Rodgers jumping around celebrating in the endzone like beating the Giants actually means something.”

    It means that the Packers are another game closer to the playoffs. It means if Mini can’t win in Seattle tomorrow they’ll need help to catch the Packers. It means stuff like that.

  26. The only way to stop Rodgers is PI. Sometimes you get caught, sometimes you don’t, and it’s worth the risk to keep trying to get by with it. The biggest difference among all NFCN teams and their expectations for success this seasons remains to be Aaron Charles Rodgers.

  27. h0metownzero says:
    December 1, 2019 at 4:22 pm
    Just another day at the office for the most successful franchise in NFL history.

    ———————-

    Homer, you have your sqaud confused with the Patriots.

