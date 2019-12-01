Packers up 17-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Packers haven’t run as many offensive plays as the Giants through the first two quarters of play at MetLife Stadium, but they have gotten more out of them.

Aaron Rodgers has thrown a pair of touchdowns and the Packers defense produced the only takeaway of the first half on their way to a 17-10 halftime lead.

Rodgers has also picked up 19 yards on the ground while completing 9-of-13 passes for 129 yards over four possessions. The Packers scored on the first three of those drives, but weren’t able to extend their lead after the two minute warning.

The Giants ran 39 offensive plays while holding onto the ball for nearly 20 minutes, which was a boost to a defense that didn’t make things too difficult on Rodgers in the first half. Daniel Jones‘s interception wasn’t a boost and it came on a ball that he forced to Darius Slayton while Slayton was well covered by Kevin King.

Jones otherwise avoided turnovers and converted two fourth downs while running the ball. He seemed to tweak his ankle on one of those runs and went into the blue medical tent while the Packers had the ball in the second quarter, but Jones didn’t miss any snaps.