Panthers take quick lead on Washington

The Washington defense doesn’t appear interested in building on the momentum of a one-game winning streak.

The Panthers marched straight down the field for a 7-0 lead, with an easy eight-play, 60-yard touchdown drive.

Kyle Allen hit Curtis Samuel for the touchdown, and it could be the first of many if things don’t change.

The Washington defense missed several tackles, and a bad unnecessary roughness penalty by Da’Ron Payne didn’t help matters.

The Panthers put the ball in Christian McCaffrey‘s hands on five of the eight plays, a simple formula which has proven to work.