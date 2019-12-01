Pat Shurmur knows that he may be running out of time

AP

The Giants fired Ben McAdoo after his 28th regular-season game. He had gone 13-15, and he had taken the team to the playoffs in his first season.

On Sunday, Pat Shurmur coached his 28th regular-season game. He’s now 7-21.

The talk is increasing that Shurmur may not be suited for the job he has.

“I’m well aware of it,” Shurmur said regarding the criticism of his performance after the 31-13 loss to the Packers. “People will change what they think of us and me when we win games.”

The Giants have lost eight in a row, and they play the Eagles twice over the final four weeks of the season. Games against the Dolphins and Washington could be the only thing standing between the Giants and a 2-14 season — which would be their first two-win season since 1974 and their worst record ever in a 16-game campaign.

So don’t be surprised if Shurmur ends up among the coaches who end up out of a job when the season ends. The only question at this point is whether he makes it to the end of the season.