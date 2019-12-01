Patriots plan to have Sanu, Dorsett tonight

Getty Images

The Patriots have a long list of questionable players for tonight’s game against the Texans, but there’s good news about at least a couple of them.

Two wide receivers who were on the injury report, Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett, are both expected to go, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Several players have illnesses, as a virus seemed to be going around the locker room, but those players all appear to be trending in the right direction.

Tonight’s game at Houston is a big one in the AFC playoff race, with the 10-1 Patriots currently in the lead for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and the 7-4 Texans atop the AFC South. The Patriots hope to be at close to full strength.