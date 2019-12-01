Rams have 390 yards, three sacks of Kyler Murray and 20-0 halftime lead

Getty Images

Where has this Rams team been this season?

Today, the Rams look like the 2018 version rather than the 2019 season. They are dominating the Cardinals, holding a 20-0 halftime lead.

Of course, maybe it has to do with the Rams playing the Cardinals. The teams play again in Week 17.

Los Angeles gained 390 yards in the first half as Jared Goff has completed 24 of 31 passes for 323 yards and a touchdown. Robert Woods has nine catches for 113 yards, and tight end Tyler Higbee, filling in for Gerald Everett, has seven catches for 107 yards and a score.

Todd Gurley has 11 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 20 yards.

The Rams have held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in check. Arizona has three first downs, 63 yards and is 0-for-5 on third down. Only one of the Cardinals’ five drives crossed midfield and all five ended with punts.

Murray is 5-for-9 for 67 yards. He was questionable with a hamstring injury and has run only once for 5 yards while taking three sacks.