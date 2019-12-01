Ravens-49ers game has lived up to billing with Baltimore up 17-14 at half

Getty Images

The Ravens-49ers game should have a bigger audience instead of a regional audience. In a potential Super Bowl matchup, the game has lived up to the hype despite the wet conditions.

One of the best games of the season has the Ravens holding a 17-14 lead after Robbie Gould had a 51-yard field-goal attempt blocked by Marlon Humphrey on the final play of the first half.

The 49ers gained 212 yards to the Ravens’ 158.

MVP favorite Lamar Jackson has completed 8 of 14 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown, a 20-yard pass to Mark Andrews. Jackson also has run for 57 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Justin Tucker‘s 30-yard field goal is the difference so far.

Jimmy Garoppolo has a 33-yard touchdown throw to Deebo Samuel on third down, and Raheem Mostert scored on a 40-yard run.