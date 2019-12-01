Ravens win eighth in a row with last-play field goal to beat 49ers

Posted by Charean Williams on December 1, 2019, 4:07 PM EST
There is no arguing the best team in the NFL right now.

It’s the Ravens.

Baltimore kicked a 49-yard field goal with no time left to beat the 49ers 20-17 in a battle of NFL heavyweights.

It was the eighth consecutive victory for the Ravens (10-2). The 49ers Rams, Texans, Patriots and Seahawks are among the Ravens’ victims since back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Browns.

The 49ers fell to 10-2, only a half-game ahead of the Seahawks. Seattle (9-2) plays the Vikings on Monday night and already holds a victory over San Francisco.

Played in a rainstorm, the Ravens led 17-14 at halftime. The 49ers tied it on a 32-yard Robbie Gould field goal with 3:37 remaining in the third quarter. That was the only second half scoring until Justin Tucker‘s game-winner.

Mr. Clutch proved Mr. Clutch yet again on a no-doubt kick after the Ravens drove to the 49ers 31-yard line on a 12-play, 34-yard drive that ran down the clock.

Lamar Jackson rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and passed for 105 yards and a touchdown. Mark Andrews caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 165 yards and a touchdown, and running back Raheem Mostert ran for 146 yards and a touchdown.

60 responses to “Ravens win eighth in a row with last-play field goal to beat 49ers

  3. 36 Hours from now the Seahawks will be all alone in 1st place in the NFC West and 49ers will be playing for the wild card.

    Have a nice week, 49ers fans.

  4. Good game Ravens. I just wish we would have kept running Mostert. He was killing them.

    49ers!!!!!!!!!!!

  5. Clara fans should be proud of their run as division leaders. Hope all raise a glass tomorrow night and declare themselves the best darn 2nd place team in the league

  11. The tipped pass on 4th and 1 was horrible play call. Mostert had the defense tired. Kyle should have ran it. That essentially handed them the game.

    Charles Davis and Kevin Burkhardt are annoying

    Good Game Ravens fan

  12. Stop pretending that Lame is a QB – he demonstrated today he is a running back and every QB rule that protects him should be removed. End the Lame Loophole – rush for more than six attempts and you should be disqualified from the game. End this charade. There is no pretense in Baltimore to not field a QB in the game.

    Last I checked, Seattle hasn’t beaten Minnesota yet.

  15. So I guess it’s the NFL’s to protect Jackson at all costs. Two horrendous roughing the passer calls, simply horrendous.

  16. 49ers lost the game but they did show how to control Lame during the second half – bring the pocket up around lame to keep him from getting outside. Once Lame is surrounded, he can’t hurt you – and he is not even an average passer.

  21. Ravens won by phantom roughing the passer calls all day. Jimmy G should of recieved a RP the 2nd play of the game. Ravens won by luck and they were exposed today. They can’t stop the option run, and on a dry field Bosa and company get 4 sacks.

  22. Great game. 49ers D is legit Mostet ran like a beast. My Ravens took a couple chances and the 49ers couldn’t capitalize. This game will make both teams better.

  25. Great game Ravens! I’ll still take SF to win round two if there is one, but you guys are (obviously) legit and deserved the win today.

  27. Great game, great win by Ravens.
    If you think Lamar can throw, this was yet another example showing how inaccurate he is. 100 yards passing is not MVP-worthy and he can’t throw the ball more than 7 yards downfield. Lamar is a phenomenal running back playing QB with a dominant O line. He is a perfect running back/QB for this system but at some point we need to stop talking about him as a QB.
    By the way, until someone stops the Ravens, then I wouldn’t take any offense at this characterization. It’s true, and it’s a winning system. But in bad weather you do not want Lamar to have to throw the ball. It’s pretty ugly.

  28. Ruh Roh…

    If Seattle wins at home tomorrow on MNF Seattle will be in first place and have beaten the niners…

    All this yapping about the niners…poof.

    Nobody is talking about the Seahawks..,that’s how they like it.

  29. Terrible game management from Kyle Shanahan. Didn’t use his timeouts properly before halftime and the missed FG. Then wasted all of his timeouts second half. Also Jimmy G with another turnover deep in his own territory which led to points. Defense played good enough to win.

  31. SF good, just not quite enough. Gave Ravens some things to work on especially if they meet again. No one would want to face them as a wild card.

    Ravens were a ragged at times but showed they can still win when a little off. Keeping the pressure on NE for home field advantage.

  34. “Clara fans should be proud of their run as division leaders. Hope all raise a glass tomorrow night and declare themselves the best darn 2nd place team in the league”

    You do realize we play again right? Keep that same energy when you see us at full strength. Im trying to figure out where all these Seabuzzard fans are at when they stink. You guys have Seabuzzard internet service. It only works when the team is winning. We’ll see whos logging out at the end of the season.

  37. The mvp for the ravens is the refs. Two roughing the passer on 3rd and long That led to 10points in the first half when it should’ve been a punt both times. The nfl and media darling was protected and helped them keep drives alive that were getting stopped. Bs penalties like that is the best way to beat a great defense.
    Congrats.

  44. LOL so much hatred for Lamar. Yeah he missed a lot of throws but he made the plays he needed to in order to win.

    The Nimers gashed the ravens defense, IN THE FIRST HALF. the Niners did little to nothing in the second and that’s why they lost. I’d be way more concerned about your qb than ours if I were a niners fan.

  45. Said it before, Kyle Shanahan struggles against experienced winning coaches like Harbaugh. He only dominates the likes of Freddie Kitchens and Matt LaFleur. It will be the same if the 49ers make it to the SB and face Belichick.

  48. Baltimore is quickly turning into Lambeau in terms of home-cooking refs. The first roughing the passer call was borderline at best but the second one was a joke– he hit Lamar’s quadricep.
    The offensive holding is absurd. Every time you get the slo-mo of Lamar running, just watch the egregious holding of the Ravens line… not a single hold was called?
    on the first roughing the passer, the Ravens didn’t get the snap off in time. Should have been delay of game. Indisputable.
    Now that the NFL has annointed Lamar as MVP and Thomas has declared victory in the Super Bowl, it’s going to be hard to get any calls in Baltimore.

  50. Great game Ravens. I’m proud of how the Niners played and hope this is indeed a Super Bowl preview. I don’t agree Shanahan’s call to pass on a 4th & 1 that late in the game (he seems to have a preference for it) with the run game that effective.

    In any event 10-2 is a far cry from where we were last year and just the fact we’re playoff bound should have the fan base confident with our teams direction.

    GO NINERS!!!!!

  52. Tony Gonzalez just called out the NFL and said what many are saying: Lamar should be treated as a runner, not a QB, and he’s getting all kinds of calls as a result any time a defender hits him. Just as when the refs tried to call a “late hit” on Lamar when the Niners DB made contact 2 yards inside the field and the momentum carried them out of bounds.
    Tony is about as unbiased and neutral an analyst as you can find, and he hit the nail on the head: Lamar is a runner, not a QB.

  57. It was a matter of time before a team took advantage of these crazy qb protection rules with a true running QB. Kudos to the ravens and Harbaugh for making a bold move That being said as a neutral fan I thought the refs did a decent job, good move picking up that flag on the sideline as contact was initiated inbounds. Those roughing the passer calls on Jackson though, I thought they would be called everytime on traditional passers like Brady or Rodgers, so I agree with those calls. Refs gotta be consistent on those, and I thought they were

  59. The road to the SB will still go through NE. NE is 10-4 vs Baltimore. 7-2 in NE and 3-2 in Baltimore. Gimmicks only work against a team like the Pats one time.

Leave a Reply

