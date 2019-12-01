Ravens win eighth in a row with last-play field goal to beat 49ers

Getty Images

There is no arguing the best team in the NFL right now.

It’s the Ravens.

Baltimore kicked a 49-yard field goal with no time left to beat the 49ers 20-17 in a battle of NFL heavyweights.

It was the eighth consecutive victory for the Ravens (10-2). The 49ers Rams, Texans, Patriots and Seahawks are among the Ravens’ victims since back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Browns.

The 49ers fell to 10-2, only a half-game ahead of the Seahawks. Seattle (9-2) plays the Vikings on Monday night and already holds a victory over San Francisco.

Played in a rainstorm, the Ravens led 17-14 at halftime. The 49ers tied it on a 32-yard Robbie Gould field goal with 3:37 remaining in the third quarter. That was the only second half scoring until Justin Tucker‘s game-winner.

Mr. Clutch proved Mr. Clutch yet again on a no-doubt kick after the Ravens drove to the 49ers 31-yard line on a 12-play, 34-yard drive that ran down the clock.

Lamar Jackson rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and passed for 105 yards and a touchdown. Mark Andrews caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 165 yards and a touchdown, and running back Raheem Mostert ran for 146 yards and a touchdown.