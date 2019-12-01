Report: Drew Lock will make first career start Sunday

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vic Fangio wouldn’t publicly name Drew Lock the starter for Sunday’s game, but Drew Lock will start Sunday’s game.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Broncos will see the debut of their rookie against the Chargers.

Denver activated Lock from injured reserve earlier in the day, and the Chargers surely anticipated they would see Lock.

Lock injured his wrist in a preseason game in August and spent the first 11 games on injured reserve.

He will become the Broncos’ seventh starter since Peyton Manning retired.