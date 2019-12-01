Report: Kyler Murray will play despite hamstring injury

Getty Images

Kyler Murray will start Sunday despite a hamstring injury that landed him on the injury report Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Cardinals added the quarterback to their practice report Friday, listing him as questionable. Since he was a full participant in the practice, it seemed likely Murray would play.

His injury will bear watching, though, since running is such an important part of Murray’s game.

The No. 1 overall draft choice is a candidate for offensive rookie of the year with a 64.6 completion percentage, 2,703 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 418 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The Cardinals are 3-7-1 but have a chance to do damage to the Rams (6-5) wild-card playoff hopes.