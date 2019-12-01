Richard Sherman vows to play next week despite limping off

Getty Images

Cornerback Richard Sherman limped off near the end of the 49ers’ 20-17 loss to the Ravens. He downplayed it afterward.

“I’ll be ready,” Sherman said at the podium. “I appreciate it. I’m an old man. Sometimes it takes a second. I might not practice every day this week, but I’ll be ready to go Sunday.”

The 49ers have a key showdown with the Saints in Week 14.

It appeared Sherman twisted a knee. He sat out a play after being attended to by athletic trainers.

He had a “significant limp going postgame,” Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee reports.